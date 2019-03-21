RRB Group D PET results 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Bhubneshwar zone Physical Efficiency Test results have been announced by the Railway Recruitment Cell ECoR (RRC) on the official website. The candidates who appeared are requested check the results through the official website of the East coast Railway - rrcbbs.org.in.

RRB Group D PET results 2018-19: Check steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website- rrcbbs.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option which says Click here to download the call letter for PET and viewing the detailed PET result

Step 3: Fill your registration number, date of birth along with the code number displayed

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future use

RRC Group D 2018-19 result: Important documents required

Class 10 certificate or proof of date of birth, Class 12 certificate (to verify candidates’ name and father/ mothers’ name), Income certificate for paying examination fee for economically backward classes, NOC from serving employees with the date of appointment, Caste certificate, Decree of divorce/judicial separation from the competent Court of Law as applicable for affidavit stating that the candidate has not remarried, self-certification by the Transgender candidates, J&K domicile certificate.

In case of queries, the candidates can file the same through Railway Recruitment Cell, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar, helpline number that is (0674) 2303106.

RRC/ECoR Formation

It came into existence in May 2006 at ECoR Headquarters to conduct the recruitment in order to fill up the vacancies in Group D categories / posts in East Coast Railway.

East Coast Railway Jurisdiction:

Under East Railway Jurisdiction, following ae the zones that coem under the same:

Khurda Road Division (covering parts of Orissa and Andhra Pradesh)

Sambalpur Division (covering parts of Orissa and Chhattisgarh)

Waltair Division/ Visakhapatnam (covering parts of Andhra Pradesh

Orissa and Chhattisgarh)

Carriage Repair Workshop, (at Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar)

East Coast Railway Headquarters (at Bhubaneswar).

Following are the PET examinations for various zones that are lined up.

March 22, 2019- SR (Chennai)

March 25, 2019- SCR (Secunderabad)

March 25 to 28, 2019- SER (Ranchi)

March 25 to 30, 2019- WCR (Bhopal)

Mar 26, 2019- NCR (Allahabad)

