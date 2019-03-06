RRB Group D Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the Physical Endurance test dates, as per the latest notification. The selected candidates will appear for the examination in the third/fourth week of March. As per the official notification of RRB, the Board has announced the cut off marks for the selected PET candidates.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the Physical Endurance test dates. As per the official notification of RRB, the candidates are required to appear for the examination in the third/fourth week of March. It is applicable only for those who have qualified the Computer-Based test level 1 examination. As per the official notification of the RRB, the Board has announced the category wise minimum cut-off for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) selected candidates.

Following is the cut off for various categories:

General category candidates (UR) – 74.57

SC- 62.92

OBC- 69.87

ST- 50.12

RRB Group D results 2018-19: Category vise cut-off details

Community

Ex-Servicemen

General (UR): 40.00081

SC: 32.55

ST: 33.86

OBC: 30.04

CCAA in Railways

General (UR): 41.16

SC: 30.71

ST: 36.44

OBC: 30.34

Following is the RRB group D: PET criteria

For males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They will be required to run for a distance of 1,000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

For females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down. They will have to run for 1,000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

RRB group D: Document verification

1. Class 10, 12

2. NCVT/SCVT certificate

3. SC/ST certificate

4. OBC-NCL certificate

5. Non-creamy layer certificate

6. Income certificate

7. Photocopy of Aadhaar card

8. Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen

9. NOC from employer

10. Transgender certificate

11. Jammu and Kashmir certificate

12. Death certificate of spouse in case of a widow

13. Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment

On the basis of the merit list, the final result for Railways group D recruitment exam will be declared.

