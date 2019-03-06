RRB Group D Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the Physical Endurance test dates. As per the official notification of RRB, the candidates are required to appear for the examination in the third/fourth week of March. It is applicable only for those who have qualified the Computer-Based test level 1 examination. As per the official notification of the RRB, the Board has announced the category wise minimum cut-off for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) selected candidates.
Following is the cut off for various categories:
General category candidates (UR) – 74.57
SC- 62.92
OBC- 69.87
ST- 50.12
RRB Group D results 2018-19: Category vise cut-off details
Community
Ex-Servicemen
General (UR): 40.00081
SC: 32.55
ST: 33.86
OBC: 30.04
CCAA in Railways
General (UR): 41.16
SC: 30.71
ST: 36.44
OBC: 30.34
Following is the RRB group D: PET criteria
For males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They will be required to run for a distance of 1,000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.
For females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down. They will have to run for 1,000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.
RRB group D: Document verification
1. Class 10, 12
2. NCVT/SCVT certificate
3. SC/ST certificate
4. OBC-NCL certificate
5. Non-creamy layer certificate
6. Income certificate
7. Photocopy of Aadhaar card
8. Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen
9. NOC from employer
10. Transgender certificate
11. Jammu and Kashmir certificate
12. Death certificate of spouse in case of a widow
13. Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment
On the basis of the merit list, the final result for Railways group D recruitment exam will be declared.
