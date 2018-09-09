RRB Group D recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released exam, city and date of the Group D examination. All candidates who have registered for the examination can check their details on the official website of RRB, Allahabad @ rrbald.gov.in.

RRB Group D recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released exam, city and date of the Group D examination. All candidates who have registered for the examination can check their details on the official website of RRB, Allahabad @ rrbald.gov.in. The examination will take place on September 17. According to media reports, the same details will also be available on RRB Regional Websites. According to RRB official statement, the intimation will be live from 14.00 hrs of 9th September 2018 for candidates scheduled from September 17 to October 16, 2018.

In a notice, RRB said that for all the remaining candidates it will be live from 13.09.2018 onward. According to the latest notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board, the computer-based examination will be held on September 17 and RRB will release the call letters for examinations from September 13. The mock test for RRB Group D examination will be available on Monday, September 10.

The mock test for RRB Group D examination will be released on all regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board. Check these official websites:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Exam pattern for RRB Group D examination:

According to the official notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board, a total of 100 multiple-type questions will be framed and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers. Section-wise distribution of questions given below.

Mathematics: 25

General intelligence and reasoning: 30

General science: 25

General awareness and current affairs: 20

