The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to begin its Computer Based Tests (CBT) from September 17 2018, for the recruitment of Level 1 post. The Level 1 post also known as RRB Group D posts.

Around 62907 RRB Group D vacancies such as Gateman/Pointsman/Porter/Helper and few other posts are unoccupied. RRB has come up with this to fill up these posts in the Railway department across all regions. Besides this, the Railway Recruitment Board has also issued the syllabus and pattern for the CBT exam.

As per the RRB’s notification, all the eligible applicants should take up a Computer Based Test on September 17. The candidates are allowed to download the e-call letter where the details like time and venue of the CBT exam will be mentioned. The e-call letter can be downloaded from the RRB official http://www.indianrailways.gov.in. It is mandatory for every candidate to download it 10 days prior to the exam date.

The duration of the CBT exam will be, according to the notification by RRB, will be 90 minutes. On the other hand, the eligible PWD candidates with scribe will be allowed 120 minutes.

Following will be the pattern of the question paper.

There will be 100 questions with four sections including Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness and Current Affairs. The number of questions will consist of 25, 30, 25, 20 respectively for each section. This is an indicative pattern, variations can be expected.

The topics that need to be studied for the exam, such as Mathematics: BODMAS (Bracket, Of, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction), Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Time and Work, Percentage, Compound Interest and Simple Interest, Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, General Science:, Classification Life Processes, Ecology, Sources of Energy, Reproduction, Acid Bases and Salts, Metals and Non-Metals, Chemical Reactions, Units and Measurement, Heat, Force, Electricity and Magnetism, Gravitation

Following are the important tips to remember.

One of the important tips to remember is to keep a constant check on current affairs. Jotted down and revise as a lot of questions.

Practice makes the man perfect. Therefore, it is vital to practice as much as you can, to avoid mistakes in RRB Group D 2018 exam.

Simultaneously, it is significant to have accuracy and speed while writing the exam. So practice hard to pass the mock test.

