RRB Group D Recruitment 2019 Admit Cards: The Railways Recruitment Cell (RRC) has begun the verification round for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2019. The candidates can download their RRB Group D Recruitment 2019 Admit Card by simply following the steps mentioned below.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will today start the process for the document verification round for the candidates who qualified the RRB Group D PET test. The Railways Recruitment Cell (RRC) is conducting the examination to hire candidates for RRB Group D posts. The recruitment cell has already shared the admit cards for the RRB Group D posts and candidates can download them from RRB’s official regional website of their respective region.

The process candidates who have cleared the computer-based tests (CBT) 1 and 2 are eligible for the RRB group D documents verification round. The result of the physical efficiency test (PET) is also available on the RRB’s website.

The candidates who have qualified the PET level can download their RRB Group D Admit Card for the verification round by simply following the steps mentioned below:

How to Download Admit Card

Go to the regional website, www.rrc-wr.com. On the homepage, click on the highlighted link that reads “Click here to download Call Letter for Document Verification.” Submit your written test roll no and date of birth. Your RRB Group D Admit card for document verification round will pop on your screen. Download and take print out of the same for future use

The candidate should keep in mind that they need to carry their Class 10th and 12th Certificate for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2019 documents verification. If the candidates have applied under the reservation category, then they also need to carry NCVT/SCVT certificate, SC/ST certificate, OBC-NCL certificate, Non-creamy layer certificate, Income certificate Transgender certificate, Jammu and Kashmir certificate, Death certificate of spouse in case of a widow, Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment, Photocopy of Aadhaar card, Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen, NOC from employer.

