RRB Group D recruitment 2019: The Indian Railway has invited the applications for recruitment over 1 lakh jobs at the official website. The application process of the same will end today, on April 12, 2019 at 11:59 pm. The interested candidates can apply at their respective RRB’s regional websites. However, the last date of submitting the application is April 23, 2019. The duly filled application forms can be submitted by April 26, 2019, till 11:59 pm. The recruitment examination for the same will be held in September-October 2019.

The interested candidates will pay Rs 500 as application fee. Rs 250 is payable for PwD, female, transgenders, ex-servicemen and reserved category candidates. For the selection, the candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test (CBT) followed by physical efficiency test (PET). This will be followed by the document verification (DV) and medical examination.

RRB Group D 2019: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official regional website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB group D 2019’ on the homepage

Step 3: Select the railways you wish to apply at

Step 4: Click on the new registration link

Step 5: Fill in the details

Step 6: Log-in using registered id

Step 7: Fill the form, upload documents

Step 8: Duly make the payment

RRB group D 2019: Age limit

The lower age limit for RRB Group D/RRC Group D posts is 18 years of age and the upper age limit is 33 years old. The applicants who belong to reserved categories will be eligible for relaxation in age limit. For the relaxation norms, one should refer to the advertisement.

RRC Group D recruitment 2019: Important dates

Opening date and time for online registration and submission of application: March 12, 2019 at 5 am

Closing date and time for online registration: April 12, 2019 at 11:59 pm

Closing date & time for submission of application: April 26, 2019 at 11.59 pm

Last Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee

Online payment (Net Banking / Credit Card / Debit Card / UPI ): April 23, 2019 at 11:59 pm

SBI Bank Challan: April 18, 2019 at 1 pm

Post Office Challan: April 18, 2019 at 1 pm

