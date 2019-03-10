RRB Group D recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board will start the online application to fill a total of 1 lakh vacancy of Group D post from March 12, 2019 The eligible candidates are requested to apply for the same through the region official websites. The candidates who will be selected will get the remuneration, as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

RRB Group D recruitment 2019: The online application will be started by the Railway Recruitment Board for a total of 1 lakh vacancy of Group D post will begin March 12, 2019 by the Railway Recruitment Board. The interested candidates who want to apply for the post can do so through the region official websites. The online application link will be availble till 5 pm on March 12 on all the region based official websites of RRBs. The selected candidates will get the remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix. Following are the websites to apply for the candidates.

Websites to apply

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Minimum 18 and maximum 30 years as on July 1, 2019 are eligible for the post. For further prescribed details for the lower/ upper age limit, there is an age relaxation, as per the vacancies. The interested candidates are requested to check the official notification. This official notification was released on February 28, 2019.

Selection process: The selected candidates will be tested on the basis of the computer-based-test (CBT), and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Application fees:

General category: the candidates belonged to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

Reserve category: Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen, other reserve categories, the candidates will have to pay an application of Rs 250.

Medical standards: Candidates should fulfill the prescribed medical standards for the posts. They should qualify the medical standards for each posts available in the detailed CEN which are to be published on the official websites.

