RRB Group D recruitment 2019: The registration process for the RRB Group D recruitment 2019 is going to end on April 12, 2019, at 11:59 PM. There are over 1 lakh vacancies in the Indian Railways which are to be filled with this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB). Applicants can submit their application fee online. The last date to submit the application fee is April 23, 2019. The correctly filled application form must be submitted by April 26, 2019, before 11:59 PM. Recruitment exam for RRB Group D is expected to be held in September-October 2019.

Vacancy details for the RRB Group D recruitment 2019:

Steps to register for RRB Group D 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official regional websites of the RRB.

Step 2: Tap the link saying RRB Group D 2019.

Step 3: Select the railways you wish to apply at from the given options.

Step 4: Tap the new registration.

Step 5: Fill the details correctly.

Step 6: Log-in using the registered ID.

Step 7: Fill the form and upload the required documents.

Step 8: Make the payment.

Official Regional Websites for RRB Group D 2019 recruitment:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Fee for the RRB Group D 2019 recruitment:

Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as the application fee. The candidates of reserved category, PwD, transgenders, female and servicemen need to pay only Rs 250.

