RRB Group D recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has started the online registration process for a total of one lakh vacancy of Group D post will begin March 12, 2019. The candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so through all the region based official websites. The link for the online registration form with a detailed centralised employment notice will be available till 5 pm on March 12 on all the region based official websites of RRBs. For Group D, the candidates should possess a minimum class 10th pass certificates.

The selected candidates will get the remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

The eligible and interested candidates should belong to the age bracket of 18-30 years as on July 1, 2019. For further details about the prescribed lower/ upper age limit, there is an age relaxation, as per the vacancies. Therefore, the candidates are requested to check the official notification. This notification was released on the official websites on February 28, 2019.

Medical standards: The interested candidates should ensure that they have fulfilled all the prescribed medical standards for the applied posts. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each posts which are available in the detailed CEN to be published. This detailed notification has been published on all the regional official websites

Selection process: The selected candidates will be tested on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Application fees:

For the general category, the candidates belonged to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

Reserve category candidates: Belonging to SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen, other reserve categories, the candidates will have to pay an application of Rs 250.

Websites to apply

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

