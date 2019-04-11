RRB Group D Recruitment 2019: The registration process for more than 1 lakh vacancies of RRB Group D posts will be concluded by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways through the regional websites of RRB tomorrow. Candidates are advised to complete the process asap.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways has released a notification inviting application for RRB Group D posts through its official website http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. The online registration process for the recruitment of more than 1 lakh vacant positions had started through the official website recently and is going to be closed tomorrow, April 12, 2019 by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

All the candidates who have not yet submitted their application or completed the registration process are advised to check eligibility criteria for registering and fill the application form through the official regional websites of RRB.

Here is the list of RRB regional websites:

Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.Bgov.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Group D recruitment 2019 registration: Vacancy details

Total number of vacant positions: 1, 03,769

How to apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2019?

Visit any of above mentioned regional websites of RRB

Now, candidates need to click on the link on the homepage, that reads, “Click here for online application registration”

Select ‘New Registration’ if you are a new user and fill in all the details in the form to create your login account

With the credentials, log in to the user portal using your registration id, password and security pin

Click on the option to login

Now, fill the rest of the application form to complete the application process through the official website of RRB’s

Now, click to submit the application form finally

Meanwhile, the RRB has also released a notification regarding the Question Paper, Responses, Final Score Card and Shortlist Status for Aptitude Test and also to download Exam City Slip and Travel Pass for Shortlisted Candidates of Aptitude Test (ALP & Technicians Posts) on the official website – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

