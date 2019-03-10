RRB Group D recruitment 2019: The online application form to fill one lakh vacancy of Group D post on all the regional official websites will be available from March 12 on all the regional official websites. The eligible candidates are requested to apply for the same through the official websites. The selected ones will receive the pay, as per the 7th pay commission matrix.

RRB Group D recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board is inviting the applications to fill one lakh vacancy of Group D post on all the regional official websites. The online application from will begin from March 12, 2019. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the same through the official websites. RRB officials said that the detailed centralised employment notice will be available at 5 pm on March 12 on all the region based official websites.

RRB Group D recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

Group D: The candidates should have a minimum Class 10 pass certificates.

Pay scale: Selected ones will receive the remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

Age Limit: Candidates should belong to the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019. For further details, the prescribed lower/ upper age limit, there is an age relaxation, as per the vacancies. The candidates are advised to check the official notification. The notification was released on the official websites on February 28, 2019.

Medical standards: The candidates should ensure that they fulfil all the medical standards for the applied posts. They need to fulfil the standards for each available posts in the detailed CEN. They need to be published on all the official websites.

Selection process: The interested and eligible candidtes will be selected on the basis of the computer-based-test (CBT), and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Application fees:

General category: Candidates belonging to this category, they will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

Reserve category candidates: Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen, other reserved categories will have to pay an application Rs. 250.

Important date:

Group D post: March 12

Websites to apply

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

