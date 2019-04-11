RRB Group D recruitment 2019: The registration process for recruiting over 1 lakh jobs which was started by the Indian Railways will end tomorrow, April 12, 2019 at 11:59 pm on the regional official websites and the official websites as well. The candidates who wish to apply for the same at their respective regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) are advised to immediately visit the official website.

RRB Group D recruitment 2019: Indian Railways which began the registration process for recruiting over 1 lakh jobs will end tomorrow, April 12, 2019 at 11:59 pm on the regional official websites and the official websites as well. The interested candidates are requested to apply at their respective regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The applicants can submit are requested to submit the application fee till April 23, 2019.

The duly filled application forms should be submitted till April 26, 2019, 11:59 pm. The recruitment examination will be conducted in September-October 2019.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,03,769 vacancies are open for the candidates.

Here is the vacancy details:

RRB group D 2019: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official regional website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB group D 2019’ on the homepage,

Step 3: Select the railways you wish to apply for

Step 4: Click on the new registration

Step 5: Fill in the details

Step 6: Using the registered id to login

Step 7: Fill the form, upload documents

Step 8: Duly make the payment

RRB group D 2019: Application Fee

The interested candidates will have to pay an amount of Rs 500 as application fee. For categories such as PwD, female, transgenders, ex-servicemen and reserved category, candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT) followed by physical efficiency test (PET) followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination.

List of RRC regional websites:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRC group D salary: Pay scale

The selected candidates who will be recruited will be paid at the level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix. They will get Rs 18,000 as a monthly salary in addition to other allowances.

