RRB Group D recruitment: The official websites of the Railway Recruitment Board are not opening since morning today, spreading panic among RRB Group D exam candidates, whose examination is scheduled to be held tomorrow. Many candidates took to Twitter to share their concerns as the link provided on the websites stopped working. RRB Group D admit card download link is not working for RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, etc, according to various media reports.

The examination is scheduled to be held till December 14 in 49 days. The RRB Group D exams will be held in three shifts on the scheduled dates. The shift timings are 9:00am, 12:30pm and 4:00pm. However, some candidates have claimed that admit cards are being sent to the registered email ids of candidates.

Candidates are being advised to keep an eye on the websites as they will start working once the traffic on the websites comes down. The error message on various websites says, “Too many users are connected. Please try again after”

