RRB Group D Recruitment exam 2018: The result of Group D Recruitment examination is expected to be declared on all the region wise official websites today, February 17, 2019 at 1pm. The candidates are requested to download their result from the official websites. No official confirmation has been made yet regarding the same.

RRB Group D Recruitment exam 2018: The Railway recruitment board (RRB) is expected to release the Group D Result 2018 on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1pm on all the region based official websites. The candidates are requested to download their result from the official website. No official confirmation has been made yet. Through this recruitment examination, RRB will fill up 62,907 posts of Group D staffs in Indian Railways. The Candidates belonging to their regions are requested to visit their respective official websites.

Following are the region-wise websites for the candidates.

RRB Mumbai rrbmumbai.gov.in,

RRB Chennai rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Patna rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Bangalore rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Ajmer rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Ahmedabad rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Allahabad rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bhopal rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubhaneshwar rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Guwahati rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu rrbjammu.gov.in

RRB Kolkata rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The candidates can access the result through these available links link is available to all the regional RRB websites mentioned above. After the result, the candidates will have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification stages as well before the appointment.

Reportedly, at least 1.15 crore candidates appeared for the recruitment examination which was conducted over 4 months.

The answer keys were released in January.

Steps to download the Group D result :

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB www.rrbcdg.gov.in or go to regional official websites.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RRB Group D link

Step 3: Click on the RRB Group D result link. It will redirect to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: After successful login, click on view result

Step 6: Your RRB Group D result will be displayed on the screen

Download the soft copy of the RRB Group D result or take a print out of the same for future purposes

