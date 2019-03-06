RRB Group D Result: The examination dates for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) has been announced on the official website by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). As per the official notification of the RRB, the candidates will appear in the third or fourth week of March 2019 for the examination.

Those who have been selected for the PET round is equal to three times the number of vacancies. While the persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from PET. Therefore, their roll numbers have not been included in the latest list released

The candidates can see their normalised marks and shortlisting status for PET after logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs. This can be done after entering their registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

The PET result will be available till March 15, 2019.

The examination for PET, document verification, medical examination and publishing of panel for level 1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways, as decided by the Ministry of Railways.

RRB group D: PET criteria

Males: The selected one should be able to lift or carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1,000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Females: The candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down. They will have to run for 1,000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

RRB group D: Document verification

1. Class 10, 12

2. NCVT/SCVT certificate

3. SC/ST certificate

4. OBC-NCL certificate

5. Non-creamy layer certificate

6.Income certificate

7. Photocopy of Aadhaar card

8. Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen

9. NOC from employer

10. Transgender certificate

11. Jammu and Kashmir certificate

12. Death certificate of spouse in case of widow

13. Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment

The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list. It will be declared after the final result announcement for Railways group D recruitment exam.

