RRB Group D Result 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is soon going to release the result of RRB Group D Exam 2018-19 on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. However, the exact date has not been confirmed by the Board yet. Speculations are rife that the RRB Group D Result is likely to be released today at rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the result from the official website given below.

The results of the Group D Exam will be available for download through the official website of RRB only. However, as per reports in leading websites, the authority had earlier hinted that the result of the RRB Group D Exam 2018 is supposed to be out on the official website on February 27 or February 28, 2019. But yesterday the results were not declared and even today, there is no confirmation of the release of the Indian Railways recruitment result.

Moreover, if released, the results will be available at – www.rrbcdg.gov.in and candidates who have appeared in the Railway Recruitment Exam will be able to access the same by entering their registration number and other necessary details on the official website of the Board.

This is how to check the RRB Group D Result 2018-19:

1. Log into the official website of the RRB – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

2. Candidates will be logged in to the official website

3. Now, click on the result link on the homepage

4. candidates will be taken to the result download page

5. Here, enter the necessary details such as the registration number and click on the submit button

6. The RRB Group D Exam Result 2018-19 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

7. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

