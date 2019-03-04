RRB group D 2018-19 result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is soon going to declare the result of Group D recruitment examination which was held recently. As per the official announcement, the results will be out today, on March 4, 2019, by 3 pm on the official website.

RRB group D 2018-19 result: The candidates should note that the results will be declared on the official website but it will be available on all the regional based official websites apart from indianrailways.gov.in. The Railway Recruitment conducted the examination to recruit for 62,907 vacancies. Approximately 1.8 crore candidates appeared for the examination.

The candidates who get shortlisted in the test will have to appear for the next levels that include physical endurance test (PET), document verification and medical examination. Only after passing all these tests, they will be eligible for the job.

Here’s what you need to know about the physical endurance test!

The candidates who get shortlisted should start preparing for the PTE and strictly follow the allotted syllabus. According to the official announcements, male candidates and female candidates will have different test criteria.

For Male candidates: The person should be able to carry 35 kilograms of weight or lift it for a distance of 100 meters in a span of 2 minutes and they will not be allowed to put the weight down throughout this test. In the other, the shortlisted candidates will have to run 1000 meters in four minutes and 15 seconds.

For female candidates: The candidate should be able to carry a weight of 20 kgs for 100 meters in a span of two minutes. They will not be allowed to put down the weight throughout the test. And also, they will have to run for 1000 meters in five minutes and 40 seconds, to be exact!

Here are the documents that will be required for the verification of the shortlisted candidates!

1. Class 12 certificate in order to verify candidates’ name and father/ mothers’ name)

2. Class 10 certificate or any proof of date of birth

3. Income certificate in order to waive examination fee for the candidates of economically backward class.

4. Caste certificate

5. NOC from serving employees along with the date of appointment.

6. Self-certification by the Transgender candidates

7. For the candidates who are divorced and did not remarry, a Decree of divorce/judicial separation from the competent Court of Law as applicable and an affidavit which will state that the candidate has not remarried will be required.

8. J&K domicile certificate.

9. Receipt of payment is made through a challan at SBI branch or Pay-in-slip at Computerized post office

