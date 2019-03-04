RRB Group D result 2018-19: The Indian Railways has finally released the much-awaited RRB Group D Exam Results 2018-19 on its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Those who appeared for RRB Group D Exam can check the RRB Group D Result by following the instructions given below.

RRB Group D result 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board has finally declared the RRB Group D result 2018-19 on its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the first CBT and second CBT examination can check their respective result by logging into the website of RRB. The results have been published on the official website and candidates need to follow the steps to download the same given below. The RRB Group D Exam 2018 was conducted by the Board for the recruitment of candidates to the vacant posts under the Indian Railways.

How to check the RRB Group D Exam Result 2018-19 on your mobile phones?

1. Log into any regional websites given below official websites

2. Search for the result link on the homepage

3. Click on the “RRB Group D Result 2018-19 Download”

4. Candidates will be taken to a new window

5. Here, enter the registration number and submit

6. The RRB Group D Exam Result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

7. Download the same and take a screenshot for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the RRB Group D Result 2018-19: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Candidates need to log into any of the following regional websites:

RRB Guwahati – www.rrbguwahati.gov.im,

RRB Jammu – www.rrbjammu.nic.in,

Kolkata – www.rrbkolkata.gov.in,

Malda – www.rrbmalda.gov.in,

Mumbai – www.rrbmumbai.gov.in,

Muzaffarpur – www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in,

Patna – www.rrbpatna.gov.in,

Ranchi – www.rrbranchi.gov.in,

Secunderabad – www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in, A

hmedabad – www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in,

Ajmer – www.rrbajmer.gov.in,

Allahabad – www.rrbald.gov.in,

Bangalore – www.rrbbnc.gov.in,

Bhopal – www.rrbbpl.nic.in,

Bhubaneshwar – www.rrbbbs.gov.in,

Bilaspur – www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in,

Chandigarh – www.rrbcdg.gov.in,

Chennai – www.rrbchennai.gov.in,

Gorakhpur – www.rrbguwahati.gov.in,

Siliguri – www.rrbsiliguri.org,

Thiruvananthapuram – www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More