RRB Group D Result 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board will be declaring the results of RRB Group D Exam 2018 soon on its official website and those who have appeared must get ready for the upcoming physical efficiency test, verification of documents and other necessary stages of the recruitment process of the Indian Railways.

RRB Group D result 2018-19 PET: The Railway Recruitment Board or Indian Rail will be releasing the RRB Group D result 2018 soon on its regional official websites and those who have appeared should keep an eye on the official website to get their respective results. Candidates must note that this is only the RRB Group D 2nd CBT result that is going to be published on the official website after which there will be other stages of the recruitment process in which candidates will be marked.

Candidates should note that after the declaration fo the RRB Group D Result, the physical efficiency test, verification of documents and other necessary stages of the recruitment process will be conducted by the Indian Railways to recruit the best candidates for the RRB Group D vacant posts.

Meanwhile, reportedly, there are more than 60,000 vacancies in the Indian Railways which is being aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive. Candidates must also that they may be misled by fake news about the RRB Group D Exam Result declaration on other websites, hence they should only check the updates given here or the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

RRB Physical efficiency test (PET) 2019:

1. Candidates will have to appear for the physical and medical test. Male candidates will be required to carry 35 kg load while running a distance of 100 meters in two minutes and complete a distance of 1,000 meters in 4 minutes 15 seconds.

2. Female candidates will have to lift 20 kg weight and complete 100 metre in two minutes while they will have to cover a distance of 1000 metre in 5 minutes 40 seconds.

Verification of Documents for RRB Group D Recruitment 2018-19:

Candidates shortlisted after the Physical efficiency test (PET) will have to keep their documents ready for verification.

Here are the documents to be produced while verification:

School or Secondary examination certificate, all mark sheets and certificates, ID proof, address proof, caste certificate (if available), medical certificates and PwD certificate.

Candidates may check the following websites to know the latest updates or download the RRB Group D Result 2018-19:

Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in

RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in

Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in

Malda – rrbmalda.gov.in

Bangalore – rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal – rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar – rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur – rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Guwahati – rrbguwahati.gov.in

Chandigarh – rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai – rrbchennai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in

Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad – rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Thiruvananthapuram – rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Gorakhpur – rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri – rrbsiliguri.org

