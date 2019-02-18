RRB Group D Result 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board is going to release the results of Group D exam on its official website shortly. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the regional websites of RRB and download the result by following the steps given below.

RRB Group D Result 2018-19: The Indian Railways is yet to declare the results of the RRB Group D exam 2018 on its official website. According to the latest updates, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has been officially announced that the much-awaited exam results will be declared by February 17, however, it did not happen. Once again, it has been speculated that the result the RRB Group D Recruitment exam is all set to be out today, February 18, 2019.

So, if this time the result is being declared, then candidates who had appeared for the examination will be able to access their respective results from the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in by following the steps given below. Meanwhile, the ALP and Technician exam were conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019 for the ALP and Technician vacant positions in the departments of Railways.

How to check the result and answer keys of RRB Group D Exam Result 2018-19?

1. Go to the homepage of RRB as mentioned above i.e. – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

2. Search for the RRB Group D Result link and click on it on the homepage

3. Now, candidates will be taken to a new page

4. Here, enter your registration, roll number or date of birth and click submit

5. The result of the Group D Exam 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

6. Download the same and take a print out of it for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of RRB and download the results from the regional websites: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More