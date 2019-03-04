RRB Group D result 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the Group D result for the recruitment examination today, Monday, March 4, 2019 by 5 pm. The interested and eligible candidates can check the results of the level one recruitment on all the regional based official websites apart from indianrailways.gov.in. With this recruitment drive, the Board will fill a total of 62,907 vacancies. Over 1.8 crore candidates had registered for the examination. After the Group D result, the selected candidates will undergo the physical endurance test (PET), medical examination and document verification round to qualify for the job. After the final recruitment, the candidates will get the salary of Rs. 18,000 in addition to allowance and other benefits .
RRB Railways Group D result 2018-19: Steps to check result
Step 1: Go to the region based official websites
Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’
Step 3: A pdf link will be displayed of the list of selected candidates
Step 4: Download it. Take a print out for future use
RRB Railways group D result 2018-19: Regional websites
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).
RRB group D result 2018-19: Qualifying marks
Following is the minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories:
UR-40 per cent
OBC- 30 per cent
SC- 30 per cent
ST- 30 per cent
According to official notification, these percentage marks will be relaxed by 2 per cent for PWD candidates. In case of shortage of PWD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.
