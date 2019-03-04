RRB Group D result 2018-19: The results of Group D will be declared by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the recruitment examination today, March 4, 2019. The candidates can check their results on all the regional based official websites except indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 62,907 vacancies are in offer by the board.

RRB Group D result 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the Group D result for the recruitment examination today, Monday, March 4, 2019 by 5 pm. The interested and eligible candidates can check the results of the level one recruitment on all the regional based official websites apart from indianrailways.gov.in. With this recruitment drive, the Board will fill a total of 62,907 vacancies. Over 1.8 crore candidates had registered for the examination. After the Group D result, the selected candidates will undergo the physical endurance test (PET), medical examination and document verification round to qualify for the job. After the final recruitment, the candidates will get the salary of Rs. 18,000 in addition to allowance and other benefits .

RRB Railways Group D result 2018-19: Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: A pdf link will be displayed of the list of selected candidates

Step 4: Download it. Take a print out for future use

RRB Railways group D result 2018-19: Regional websites

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB group D result 2018-19: Qualifying marks

Following is the minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories:

UR-40 per cent

OBC- 30 per cent

SC- 30 per cent

ST- 30 per cent

According to official notification, these percentage marks will be relaxed by 2 per cent for PWD candidates. In case of shortage of PWD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

