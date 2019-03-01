RRB Group D Result 2018-19: The Indian Railways had not yet released the result of the Group D Exam 2018-19 yet on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board. Earlier it was speculated that the RRB Gropu D Result would be declared on February 27 or February 28, however, there is no confirmation about the result from the RRB examination conducting authority yet.

RRB Group D Result 2018-19: The Indian Railways is yet to release the RRB Group D Exam 2018-19 result on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – rrbcdg.gov.in. According to earlier reports, it was speculated that the RRB Gropu D Result would be declared on February 27 or February 28, however, the Board has not yet given any confirmation regarding the same. The Group D Recruitment examination was conducted by the Board for 62,907 vacant positions to be filled up in the Indian Railways.

Those who are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared are advised to have patience and keep checking the updates for RRB Group D Result 2018. The following posts are vacant in the Indian railways – helpers, track maintainers, assistant pointsman, gateman, porter, hamal, sweeper less porter, hospital assistant etc for which this recruitment drive has been conducted. The result will be available on the official website of RRB or Railway Recruitment Board.

Direct link to download RRB Group D Exam 2018 result: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

This RRB Group D examination for recruitment to various posts was organized by RRB at more than 400 centres where reportedly 3 to 4 lakh candidates appeared each day. The RRB Group D recruitment exam was completed in 51 days from the commencement of the exam in 2018.

RRB Group D Result: How to check your results using a mobile phone?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB with the mobile number you have registered at the time of applying for RRB Group D recruitment.

Step 2: On the RRB home page, you will find a link to check the RRB Group D result 2018-19

Step 3. Click on the lin and wait for the page to download

Step 5: Now, a PDF file will appear on the screen of your mobile

Step 6: On the page, search for the RRB Group D Exam Registration Number

Step 7: Enter the registration number on the provided space on your mobile

Step 8: Submit the details and wait

Step 9: The RRB Group D Result will be displayed on the mobile screen

