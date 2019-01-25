RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the result for Group D examination and reports have suggested that RRB may declare the results by January 31, 2019. Although the date has not been announced yet by the RRB officials. The candidates are advised to keep an eye RRB's official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to announce the release the result for Group D examination and reports have suggested that RRB may declare it by January 31, 2019. The RRB will declare the result on its official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in and regional websites rrbsecunderabad.nic.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in. The applicants may visit the RRB’s website to check and download their Group D examination 2018-2019 result. The dates for declaration of results have not been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board yet, but reports suggest that the result is likely to be out by January 31, 2019. Earlier, some reports had suggested that RRB Group D Result will be published by February 13, 2019, but now the reports say that it will be preponed.

The RRB Group D examination was held from 17 September 2018 to 14 December 2018. According to RRB notification, 6209 vacant posts will be filled in Indian Railways through this recruitment examination.

The candidates may check and download their RRB Group D result, once published, by following the simple steps mentioned below:

Log on to the official website Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) @ rrbcdg.gov.in or regional websites of Indian Railways. On the homepage, click on the link that reads RRB Group D Result 2018-2019 Submit the required credentials like Roll No., Registration Number, Password etc. The result will pop on your screen now. Save, download and take a printout for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More