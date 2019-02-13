RRB group D result 2018: The result for Railway Recruitment Board Group D will be announced on Sunday, February 17, 2019. The candidates are advised to check the regional website of Railway Recruitment Board to check their respective results.

RRB group D result 2018: As per the official notice released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the result for RRB Group D examination will be released by Sunday, February 17, 2019. Thousands of students had appeared for the examination. The result was set to release the result earlier on February 13 but the result was extended and now is set to release on February 17, 2019.

The candidates can check the results at the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). These are the websites-

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwhati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org).

Steps to check RRB Group D:

Step 1: Click on the website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link stating RRB group D result link

Step 3: Put in your registration number, roll number and check your result.

Step 4: Candidates are advised to download and print out their result for future references

Applicants can check the official notification here: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More