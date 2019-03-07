RRB Group D result 2019: A scorecard of RRB Group D Exam 2018-19 candidate has gone viral on social media which shows that a particular candidate has got more than even the total marks allotted in the examination paper. Indian Railways has published a notice on Twitter clarifying that the scorecard is morphed and has also shared the original RRB Group D Result 2018-19 mark sheet of that particular candidate.

RRB Group D result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the much awaited RRB Group D Exam 2018-19 result on the official website of Indian Railways and the scorecards are now available for download through the same. According to a report in a leading daily, a scorecard of candidate has gone viral on social media which shows that a particular candidate has got more than even the total marks allotted in the examination paper. The scorecard show that a candidate has scored 109, 148, 102,130 and 354 marks indifferent sections of the test while the total marks was only 100.

However, the real matter has been disclosed by the Indian Railways, according to the authority, the scorecard that went viral is morphed. The Indian Railway authority took to their official Twitter handle to disclose that a candidate score sheet with very high score is being made viral and everyone should note that this score sheet is morphed. The railways have also shared the original score sheet. Indian railways authority further wrote, “Please don’t be misguided by unscrupulous elements. Indian Railways Recruitment system is fair and transparent.”

A candidate score sheet with very high score is being made viral. Please note that this score sheet is morphed. The correct score sheet is given below. Please don’t be misguided by unscrupulous elements. Indian Railways Recruitment system is fair and transparent. pic.twitter.com/zT71vvXpU1 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 5, 2019

Meanwhile, candidates must now focus on the next level of the recruitment process i.e. the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019. The candidates who have been declared qualified in the recently released GROUP D Exam Result 2018-19 only will have to appear in the PET 2019 exam. After the RRB PET 2019 Exam, the candidates will have to attend the document verification process. Candidates who qualify in all the rounds of the recruitment process will be shortlisted to fill up the vacant posts under the Indian Railways.

