RRB Group D Result 2019: The computer-based-test stage 3 or the Aptitude test for the post of Auto Loco Pilot and technician post will be conducted by the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday, May 10, 2019, as per the latest notification released by RRB. The shortlisted candidates of stage 2 examination will eligible for the examination. After the final selection of the candidates, the shortlisted candidates will be cleared for the interview. The aptitude test will comprise of a test battery comprising five tests.

RRB Group D Result 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the aptitude test (AT) on Friday, May 10, 2019. The candidates who have been shortlisted based on RRB Computer-based test 2019 stage 2 will be eligible for the examination. As per the latest notification released by RRB on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in, the aptitude test will comprise test battery comprising five tests. The duration of the tests is 71 minutes. In order to clear the examination, it is necessary for the candidates to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test. The selected ones will be recruited at the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP).

RRB ALP Technician 2019: Here is an examination pattern

The examination pattern has been divided into different sections such as Memory Test, Following Directions Test, Depth Perception Test, Test of Power of Observation and Perceptual Speed.

Memory Test: Candidates will be tested their capabilities on map, pattern etc. The candidates need to study and memorise the buildings and other structures for some time. Later, they will be asked to indicate the location of these buildings on a test page. The important thing to remember here is to memorise parts, locations etc so that they can locate them on map.

Following Directions Test: The candidates will be provided with a pattern of letters to look at. He/she will be asked questions on how certain directions will change in a particular pattern. These directions will further have five types.

Depth Perception Test: In this test, the candidates will be asked questions from a pile of bricks. Some bricks will be labelled as A, B, C, etc. Here in this test, the basic purpose is to count the number of bricks, touching bricks of the pile that has a letter mentioned it. All the bricks will be of the same size and shape.

Test of Power of Observation: This part of the test will check the efficiency of the candidates in order to know how quickly a candidate can compare two numbers and decide whether or not they are the same. This test will be further divided into several parts.

Perceptual Speed: It is a speed test, so candidates should make sure that the question related to this section should be answered quickly. Candidates should have the capability to see the figures in order to match them.

Meanwhile, the mock test links of the aptitude test are also available at the respective RRB website.

Check the direct link here

RRB Railways group D result 2019: List of websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App