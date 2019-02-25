RRB Group D result 2019 date: As per reports the result for RRB Group D examination 2019 will be released by February 27 or 28. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 62k vacant posts. Soon Indian railways will announce another recruitment drive for 2.30 lakh vacant posts.

RRB Group D result 2019 date: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the result for its Group D by the end of this month. As per reports, it is being said that the Railway Recruitment Board will release its Group D 2018 result by February 27 or 28 at the official website of the board- rrbcdg.gov.in. Earlier the result was expected to be released by March but due to the Model Code of Conduct for the 2019 general elections, the result declaration has been preponed to February end.

The RRB group D examination was conducted in the month of September 2018 where more than 1.15 crore applicants had appeared in the examination for 62k vacant posts. The Indian Railways will soon announce another recruitment drive for 2.30 lakh vacant posts.

The candidates are suggested to check the regional website of the board for results. The regional websites are as such- rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbbbs.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in, rrbpatna.gov.in. To qualify for the RRB Group D CBT examination 2019 candidates need at least 40 % marks, however for OBC, SC, and ST applicants need 30 % marks. Whereas the general category and PWD candidates need 38% marks to qualify.

