RRB Group D Result 2019: The Group D result will be announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the recruitment examination result shortly today on the official website. The interested and eligible candidates can check the results on all the regional based official websites except indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Group D Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the Group D recruitment examination result shortly on March 4, 2019 on the official website. The results of the RRB Group D recruitment examination will also be available on all the regional based official websites except indianrailways.gov.in. With this recruitment drive, the purpose of the Board is to fill 62,907 vacancies. More than 1.8 crore candidates had registered for the examination. The shortlisted candidates after Group D result will be PET based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted during the period of September 17 to December 17. According to the experts, following is the expected highest cut-off for various categories

General category- Above 75 and

OBC category: Over 70

SC and ST category: Over 62 and 47 marks.

As per the official notification, the candidates will get Rs 18,000 as a monthly salary in addition to other allowances. The employees will be recruited at level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix.

RRB Railways group D result 2018-19: Websites to check results

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB group D result 2018-19: How to check via websites

Step 1: Go to the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: A pdf link of list of selected candidates will be displayed

Step 4: Download it. Take a print out for future use

