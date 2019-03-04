RRB Group D Result 2019: The Indian Railways has released the RRB Group D exam result 2018-19 on the regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates can check the websites given below to download the Indian Railway's recruitment Group d exam result. Here are some websites - RRB Guwahati - www.rrbguwahati.gov.in, RRB Jammu - www.rrbjammu.nic.in, RRB Kolkata - www.rrbkolkata.gov.in and RRB Malda - www.rrbmalda.gov.in.

RRB Group D Result 2019: The Indian Railway recruitment Group d exam result has been published by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official regional websites today, March 4, 2019. All those who have written in the examination for the Group D recruitment this year can check their respective results by visiting the regional websites given below. Candidates can check the result, cut off marks and other necessary details of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to be conducted by the Board in the next stage of the recruitment process.

Here are the regional website l;inks from which the RRB group D Results 2018-19 can be downloaded:

RRB Guwahati – www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu – www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata – www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda – www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai – www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur – www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna – www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi – www.rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad – www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad – www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer – www.rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad – www.rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore – www.rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal – www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar – www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur – www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh – www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai – www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur – www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri – www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram – www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Meanwhile, those who have qualified in the examination will now have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019 and documents verification process. Candidates will be finally selected for the posts on basis of the candidates’ performances in the written exam, PET and documents verification in the RRB Group D recruitment 2018-19.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More