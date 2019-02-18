RRB Group D result 2019 updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will declare the Group D Computer-Based Test result soon on the region wise official websites. Over 1.8 crore candidates had appeared for the exam. Those who will qualify the written examination will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test and Document Verification. Following is the syllabus of PET and important documents.

RRB Group D result 2019 updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), in January, released the answer keys, on the region based official website. Now, the Board is all set to declare the Group D Computer-Based Test result on the same region wise official websites. The interested and eligible candidates can access the result through mobiles also. Over 1.8 crore candidates had appeared for the exam. The examination was conducted to fill 62,907 posts.

The qualifiers of the Group D CBT will appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Document Verification.

Here is the syllabus for the same.

Male: The candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in single chance without putting the weight down.

They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres within four minutes and 15 seconds.



Female: The candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres within two minutes, without putting the weight down. So, they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

RRB group D 2018-19 result: Documents required

Class 10 certificate or proof of date of birth

Class 12 certificate (to verify candidates’ name and father/ mothers’ name)

Income certificate for paying the exam fee for economically backward classes

NOC from serving employees with the date of appointment

Caste certificate

Decree of divorce/judicial separation from the competent Court of Law as applicable and affidavit stating that the candidate has not remarried

Self-certification by the Transgender candidates

Receipt of payment if made through a challan at SBI branch or Pay-in-slip at Computerized post office

J&K domicile certificate

