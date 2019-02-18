RRB Group D result 2019 updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon announce the Group D Computer-Based Test 2018 on the region based official website. As per the official notification, over 1.8 crore candidates had appeared for the examination which was conducted to fill 62,907 posts. Further information such as a list of regional websites, pay scale and cut-offs have been mentioned in the below.

RRB Group D result 2019 updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon declare the Group D Computer-Based Test 2018 on the region based official website. As per the official notification, over 1.8 crore candidates had appeared for the examination which was conducted to fill 62,907 posts. According to the experts, the written examination result which has still not been released yet, the cut-off for the same expected to be high. The unreserved category candidates is expected to be around 65-75. Similarly, for the reserved category candidates, the cut off is likely to be over 60.

The Railway Recruitment Board will also release nearly 2.5 lakh vacancies. This will be released under various categories this year. This announcement has been made by the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal during a press conference.

RRB Railway Group D result 2018-19: Steps to check on mobile

Step 1: Open the chrome or whichever browser you can use on your mobile phone

Step 2: Go to the regional website

Step 3: Click on the ‘RRB Group D result’ link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in to the page with your credentials

Step 6: Result will be displayed

Step 7: Download the document for future use.

RRB Railways group D result 2018-19: Regional websites

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Railways Group D result 2018-19: Qualifying marks

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories:

Unreserved category -40%

Other Backward Class-30%

Scheduled Caste- 30%

Scheduled Tribes 30%.

According to the official release, there will be a relaxation by 2% for PWD candidates. This relaxation is applicable only in case of shortage of PWD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

