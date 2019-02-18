RRB Group D result 2019 updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon declare the Group D Computer-Based Test 2018 on the region based official website. As per the official notification, over 1.8 crore candidates had appeared for the examination which was conducted to fill 62,907 posts. According to the experts, the written examination result which has still not been released yet, the cut-off for the same expected to be high. The unreserved category candidates is expected to be around 65-75. Similarly, for the reserved category candidates, the cut off is likely to be over 60.
The Railway Recruitment Board will also release nearly 2.5 lakh vacancies. This will be released under various categories this year. This announcement has been made by the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal during a press conference.
RRB Railway Group D result 2018-19: Steps to check on mobile
Step 1: Open the chrome or whichever browser you can use on your mobile phone
Step 2: Go to the regional website
Step 3: Click on the ‘RRB Group D result’ link
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Log-in to the page with your credentials
Step 6: Result will be displayed
Step 7: Download the document for future use.
RRB Railways group D result 2018-19: Regional websites
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)
RRB Railways Group D result 2018-19: Qualifying marks
Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories:
Unreserved category -40%
Other Backward Class-30%
Scheduled Caste- 30%
Scheduled Tribes 30%.
According to the official release, there will be a relaxation by 2% for PWD candidates. This relaxation is applicable only in case of shortage of PWD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.
