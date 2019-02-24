RRB is all set to declare the result for the RRB group D exam 2019 result @ rrbcdg.gov.in. The Indian Railways job exam result will be announced either on February 27 or February 28, 2019. The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their RRB group D exam result 2019.

RRB Group D result date announce: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to declare the result for the RRB group D exam 2019 result. According to the reports, RRB will be sharing the result on its official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in. The Indian Railways job exam result will be announced either on February 27 or February 28, 2019. RRB officials told the media that ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Model Code of Conduct would come to affect and the RRB has decided to announce the results before the Election Commission’s announcement in March.

The RRB will be announcing the result on official website rrbcdg.gov.in and the regional websites like rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbbbs.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in, rrbpatna.gov.in.

Here are the steps to download the RRB group D result 2019:

1. Visit RRB’s official website as mentioned above or go to the regional websites.

2. On the homepage, under the notifications section, click on the link that reads RRB group D examination result, once released.

3. After clicking on the link, the candidates will be directed to a new window

4. Enter the login credentials

5. And click on the submit button

6. The RRB Group D exam result would now appear on your window

7. Download and take a print out of your result for the future reference

