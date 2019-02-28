RRB Group D result declared 2018-19: Indian Railway Recruitment Board result 2018-2019, RRB result declared, can be download through RRB's official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB Group D exam result download link and steps to download RRB result are mentioned below.

RRB Group D result declared 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB result declared) can declare the result for RRB Group D exam 2018-2019 anytime. The Indian Railway job examination RRB result 2018- 2019 would be declared on its official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared in the RRB Group D exam 2018-2019 may check their marks and scorecard by simply logging on Indian Railway Recruitment Board’s website @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in. The results of the Group D Exam would be downloaded through the official website of RRB only.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download RRB group D result 2018-19.

Steps to download RRB group d result:

1. Visit the official website of India Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) @ rrbcdg.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, under the latest notification section, click on the link that reads “RRB group D result 2018-19.”

3. You will be redirected to a new page.

4. Enter the RRB candidates details to check the Indian Railways job result 2018-2019.

5. A PDF file will appear on your screen download it, and check your RRB Group D result 2018-2019.

