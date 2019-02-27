RRB Group D result download link, steps to check Indian Railway jobs exam result 2019: The Indian Railways job result 2019 is likely to be declared by the Indian Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) on February 27 or February 28, 2019. The candidate who had appeared for the RRB Group D exam 2019 can follow the simple steps mentioned below to download RRB Group D result.

RRB Group D result download link, steps to check Indian Railway jobs exam result 2019: The Indian Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to declare the RRB Group D result for Indian Railways job vacancies on its official website—rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB group D result 2019 would be declared on February 27 or February 28, 2019. The RRB would be sharing the result on its official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in and the regional websites @ rrbmumbai.gov.in, @ rrbbbs.gov.in, @ rrbald.gov.in, @ rrbpatna.gov.in. The candidates who have been waiting eagerly for the RRB Group D result can follow the simple steps mentioned below to download the RRB group D result 2019, once released.

Steps and direct links to download the RRB group D result 2019, once released:

Step 1: Log on to the RRB’s official website @rrbcdg.gov.in or regional websites @ rrbmumbai.gov.in, @ rrbbbs.gov.in, @ rrbald.gov.in, @ rrbpatna.gov.inor.

Step 2: On the homepage, in the latest notifications section, click on the red colour the link that reads RRB group D result 2019.

Step 3. The candidates will be redirected to a page.

4. Enter the candidate details like name, roll number, date of birth to login.

5. And click on the submit button

6. The RRB Group D exam result would now pop your screen.

7. Download and take a print out of your RRB result 2019 for the future reference.

