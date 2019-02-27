RRB Group D result download link, steps to check Indian Railway jobs exam result 2019: The Indian Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to declare the RRB Group D result for Indian Railways job vacancies on its official website—rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB group D result 2019 would be declared on February 27 or February 28, 2019. The RRB would be sharing the result on its official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in and the regional websites @ rrbmumbai.gov.in, @ rrbbbs.gov.in, @ rrbald.gov.in, @ rrbpatna.gov.in. The candidates who have been waiting eagerly for the RRB Group D result can follow the simple steps mentioned below to download the RRB group D result 2019, once released.
Steps and direct links to download the RRB group D result 2019, once released:
Step 1: Log on to the RRB’s official website @rrbcdg.gov.in or regional websites @ rrbmumbai.gov.in, @ rrbbbs.gov.in, @ rrbald.gov.in, @ rrbpatna.gov.inor.
Step 2: On the homepage, in the latest notifications section, click on the red colour the link that reads RRB group D result 2019.
Step 3. The candidates will be redirected to a page.
4. Enter the candidate details like name, roll number, date of birth to login.
5. And click on the submit button
6. The RRB Group D exam result would now pop your screen.
7. Download and take a print out of your RRB result 2019 for the future reference.
