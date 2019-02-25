RRB Group D Result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to declare the result of RRB Group D exam on its official website soon. Candidates can check the date and the simple steps given below to download the result from the official website of RRB - rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Group D Result: The Indian Railways has not yet released the result of the much-awaited RRB Group D Exam 2018. However, according to the latest updates, it has been learned that the RRB will be declaring the result for the RRB group D exam 2018 soon through its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier announced that the result will be released either on the following dates that are February 27 or on February 28, 2019.

All those who have appeared in the recruitment examination under the Indian Railways are advised to keep an eye on the official website and check their results from it with the help of the instructions given here for their convenience.

Candidates can follow these steps to download the RRB group D exam result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of RRB or the website mentioned above

Step 2: Look for the official link which says, “RRB Group D Result 2018 download” on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link and wait for the page to load

Step 4: Now, enter the roll number anb submit online

Step 5: Candidates will be directed to the next window where a pdf will be displayed

Step 6: Download the pdf and go through it

Step 7: Look for your roll number if it exists on the list

Step 8: Download and take a print out of the same for reference

Candidates must note that if they are shortlisted, they will have to appear for the next round of the recruitment process.

Direct link to go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

