Download RRB group D result 2018 on mobile: The India Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB Group D result 2018-2019 on its main and regional websites. The candidates can download the result through Indian Railways regional websites direct links. The candidates who had appeared for the RRB group D result can also download the result on phone by following the steps mentioned below.

RRB group D result mobile download: The India Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB Group D result 2018-2019. The Indian Railway jobs 20118-2019 examination result is available on Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)’s main and regional websites. According to the reports, the RRB Group D result is only available at RRB Bilaspur and rest of the RRB regional websites are down due to heavy traffic. The Indian Railways will soon upload the merit list on these websites soon.

The candidates can check, download and share the RRB Group D result online or on thier mobile phones by simply following the steps mentioned below.

The regional websites which are down are RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Siliguri, RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

Steps to check and download RRB Group D Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Step 2: On the home page, in the latest notification section, click on the link that reads the RRB Group D result 2018-19.

Step 3. Click on the link and download the PDF file.

Step 4: Submit the RRB Group D Exam Registration Number and other details.

Step 5: The RRB Group D Result will appear on your screen now.

Below are the direct links to download the RRB Group D result online, on phone.

RRB Guwahati

RRB Jammu

RRB Kolkata

RRB Malda

RRB Mumbai

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Patna

RRB Ranchi

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ajmer

RRB Allahabad

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhubaneshwar

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chennai

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB Siliguri

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More