RRB Group D Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the answer keys for the second stage computer-based test for the post of an auto loco pilot (ALP) and technicians on all the regional official websites on February 18, Monday. The examination was held on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. In case of errors, the candidates can also raise the objections in the window. The prescribed amount for raising the objection is Rs 50/- per question.

Due to some technical glitch, the test could not begin at the same time on the scheduled date. The candidates had appeared for a re-exam on February 8, 2019. The answer keys were released on February 18, Monday after noon. In case of the errors, the candidates can also raise the objections. The window would close at 23:59 Hrs today – February 21, 2019.

The date was extended from Feb. 20 to Feb 21. However, the result of the RRB ALP CBT 2 is expected in the first week of March 2019.

The amount for raising an objection is Rs 50/- per question. In case, the candidates’ raised objection is found to be correct, the paid fee against such valid objections will be refunded to you.

The refunded amount will be sent to the same place where you have made the online payment. After receiving all the objections, an RRB panel will sit to check the queries. It will be based on their decision, the answer key was released. No confirmation has been made yet regarding the declaration of the result by the RRB officials.

The Railway Recruitment Board, has closed the online application window of Junior Engineering Recruitment 2018 has been closed. The examination dates for RRB JE will be released by RRBs by the second week of March.

