The Indian Railways recruitment wing or Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will declare the Group D exam results shortly on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of RRB and check the steps to download the result given here.

RRB Group D Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely going to release the result of Group D Recruitment examination soon on its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. According to a report in a leading daily, the result will be tentatively declared on or before February 20, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination this year and are eagerly waiting for their respective results can check the details regarding the release of the results from the official website mentioned-above and also follow the steps to download the results given below after it is published on the official website.

Candidates must note that those who qualify in the Group D exam will have to appear for the next level of the recruitment process, i.e. the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates will be selected based on their performance in both Computer Based Test (CBT) pr the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

PET details for male candidates:

1. Candidates have to run 100 metres in 2 minutes carrying a load of 35 kgs without putting down the weight in one chance

2. Candidates must cover 1000 metres distance in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance

PET details for female candidates:

1. Candidates will have to run 100 metres in 2 minutes carrying a load of 20 kgs in one chance without putting down the weight

2. Candidates must cover 1000 metres distance in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance

How to check the RRB Group D Exam Result?

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) as mentioned above

Step 3: Candidates will be directed to the homepage

Step 4: Now, search for the link that reads, RRB Group D Result download

Step 5: Candidates will be taken to a new pdf

Step 6: Check if your roll number exists on the result sheet

Step 7: Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

Candidates can go to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board by clicking on this link: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

