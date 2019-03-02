RRB Group D result 2018-19: The candidates who clear the test will be required to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and date and timing for the same will be announced thereafter on the website - rrbcdg.gov.in. For more updates on the RRB Group D result 2018, candidates are advised to keep checking the website.

Result date for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D has been officially announced as RRB has released notification related to result date on its official website. The latest announcement says that the result will be out on March 4, 2019. To access result, candidates are required to go to the official website and check their result. The result can be downloaded as well once it’s out.

The candidates who clear the test will be required to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and date and timing for the same will be announced thereafter on the website. For more updates on the RRB Group D result, candidates are advised to keep checking the website. The official announcement on RRB’s website read, “The list of candidates shortlisted for PET against CEN No. 02/2018 for Level 1 posts shall be published on 04-03-2019”.

Over 1 crore candidates sat for the RRB group D recruitment exam which took place between September 17 to December 17, 2018. As far as the PET test is concerned RRB will be examining candidates’ physical ability through the following parameters for both male and female aspirants:

Male Candidates: They will be reuired to lift and 35 kg weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes, that too in one go. This will be followed by running for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes 15 seconds.

Female Candidates: They will be required to lift 20 kg weight for a distnace of 100 metres in 2 minutes, that too in one go. This will be followed by running 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds.

For detailed information on PET and other do visit RRB’s official site @ http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

