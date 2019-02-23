The number of candidates to appear for the examination were 1.15 crore, and whoever clear the written exam will get to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document Verification (DV). A detailed notification related to filling up 1,30,000 posts will be released by the Indian Railways soon

The Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB Group D Result 2018 on or before February 28, 2019. Candidates can check their result on the official website or regional RRBs at RRB Secunderabad, RRB Mumbai, RRB Patna etc. The RRB exam was conducted between September to December 2018 for 62,907 Group D staff to be enrolled in the Indian Railways.

The number of candidates to appear for the examination were 1.15 crore, and those who clear the written exam will get to sit for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document Verification (DV). A detailed notification related to filling up 1,30,000 posts will be released by the Indian Railways soon. Recruitment for RRB NTPC 2019 is also expected to be out soon.

The final recruitment will happen only after a candidate qualifies Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification. Only about 1% of the candidates will qualify for the PET against the number of vacancies available. The candidates must note that without RRB Group D result, they cannot prepare for PET. The candidates are requested to visit the official RRB website at regular intervals for updates on the result. The RRB Group D result will be out in pdf format and will be available on all the official RRB websites

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More