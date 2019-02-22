RRB Group D results 2018-19 Date: The Group D examination was conducted by the Railway Recruitment board in the month of September. The result for the same will be declared by the end of February as per reports. the salary for Group D candidates is Rs 18,000 per month. More details inside.

RRB Group D results 2018-19 Date: Railway Recruitment Board in the official notice announced that the result for Group D will be declared by end of February. As per the Railway Recruitment Board, the result should be expected by end of February- 27 or 28th. However, there were speculations that the result might be out by march but after the board notice, it is confirmed that the result will be out by February end. The applicants are advised to keep a close check on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board for more details on the result declaration.

In the notice issued by the Railway Recruitment Board, it also stated that because of the election commission code of conduct the group D result will not be declared in March. The candidates have to check the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board to check the results.

There were a total of 1.8 crore applicants who had appeared for the Railway Recruitment Board Group D examination to fill in 62,907 vacant posts. The candidates who are vale to clear the first level examination have to appear for the next round- Physical Endurance Test.

Criteria for PET test:

MALE- To be able to carry 35kg weight for a distance of 100 meters in two minutes. Run for 1000 metres in 4 minutes 15 seconds.

FEMALE- to be able to carry 20kg weight for 100 meters in two minutes without putting the weight down and run 1000meteres in 5 minutes 40 seconds.

After clearing the PET students the third stage will be- document verification- class 10 admit card, mark sheet, application form, mark sheet, voter id, address proof, Aadhar card, and other documents as mentioned by the Railway Recruitment Board.

