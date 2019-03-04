RRB Group D Results 2018-19: Over 62,000 vacant posts will be filled up in the Indian Railways following the Group D Recruitment examination. Reports said that the board is most likely to release the result at around 5 pm via its official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in. Those who appeared for the examination can check their results via the official website or the regional websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to announce the result of the Group D recruitment examination today. Reports said that the board is most likely to release the result at around 5 pm via its official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in. For the last few days, the RRB results have created a buzz online as the board has been postponing the results. Earlier, it was reported that the board will release the result on February 27 or February 28, however, there were no updates received from the board.

Over 62,000 vacant posts will be filled up in the Indian Railways following the Group D Recruitment examination. Those who will be recruited will get a salary of Rs 18,000 in addition to allowance and other benefits. Before that, the candidates who will be selected by the board are required to appear for a physical endurance test (PET), medical examination and document verification to finally make it to the job.

RRB Railways group D result 2018-19: How to check

The candidates can check their respective RRB Railways group D result 2018-19 on their mobile phones or their computer system. Those who appeared for the examination can check their results via the official website or the regional websites.

Here are the links to check RRB Railways group D result 2018-19: Regional websites

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Visit the official website or the regional website mentioned above

Click on the link that reads ‘result link’

A pdf link with the list of selected candidates will appear

Download the pdf, and take a print out for further reference.

RRB Group D Result: How to check your results using a mobile phone?

Visit the official website of RRB with the mobile number you have registered at the time of applying for RRB Group D recruitment.

On the RRB home page, you will find a link to check the RRB Group D result 2018-19

Click on the lin and wait for the page to download

Now, a PDF file will appear on the screen of your mobile

On the page, search for the RRB Group D Exam Registration Number

Enter the registration number on the provided space on your mobile

Submit the details and wait

The RRB Group D Result will be displayed on the mobile screen

