Railway Recruitment Board officials have confirmed that the Group D Computer-Based test result will be released in the month of March. This has come after delaying the result. The result had been delayed for two times. According to the RRB official Anagaraj Mohan, the delay, has been caused due to some errors which were found at the time of cross-checking the Group D results.

The qualifiers of the Group D CBT will be shortlisted for Physical Endurance Test (PET). The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 at level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix.

RRB Group D results date and time

Around 1.8 crore candidates had appeared for the Group D examination. The exam was concluded in the month of December. The recruitment examination took place to fill 62,907 posts. According to the experts, the cut-off for the written exam is expected to be high.

The cut-off for the unreserved category candidates will be around 65-75. While the reserved category candidates also, the cut-off is likely to be over 60.

After qualifying the PET, the candidates will undergo document verification round.

Following are the documents which will be required for qualifying the selection round are as follows:

Class 10 (SSC) admit card

Mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application

Address proof which requires voter id card details and Aadhar card

Other necessary documents as mentioned by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Meanwhile, the RRB will release a notification for around 1.2 lakh vacancies. As per RRB official Angaraj Mohan the recruitment notification probably released around the last week of February or the first week of March. The Board is at the last stage for preparing the recruitment notification.

