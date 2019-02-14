RRB Group D Results, Group C Answer Key 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board is presently undergoing a massive recruitment process. RRB official Angaraj Mohan said the results are likely to be out by Sunday, February 17 on all the regional official websites. The results will be declared region based official websites, Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in) and others.

As per the schedule released by the Railway Recruitment Board, the board is currently undergoing a massive recruitment drive. The recruitment process for Group C, D will be finished by August 2019. RRB official Angaraj Mohan said the results are expected to be released by Sunday, February 17 on all the regional official websites. In order to release an error-free results, a lot of time and precautions is taking place.

Meanwhile, the results are awaited till February this month, for those who may not have qualified the examinations or have not applied.

RRB Group D Salary: Pay Grade

The candidates who will score higher will be promoted to upper pay grades.

Following are the remuneration for various grades.

Pay Scale 1 – Rs 15,600 to Rs 60,600

Pay Scale 2 – Rs 29,900 to Rs 1,04,400

Pay Scale 3 – Rs 46,800 to Rs 1,17,300.

Websites to check result

Job benefits

After qualifying the Group D examinations, the candidate s will receive a minimum remuneration of Rs 18,000.

The candidates will receive the benefits:

7th pay commission with other benefits

Allowances like Dearness allowance

Travel allowance

House Rent allowance

Allowance for night duty

Fixed conveyance allowances

Compensation in case of holidays.

The Railway Recruitment Board will release a recruitment advertisement for over one lakh vacancies in various department of Indian Railways soon on all the official websites.

This has come after the government’s recent announcement of fresh recruitment in around 2.5 lakh posts.

RRB Group C 2nd stage CBT answer key

On other side, The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key of the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT) examinations by Saturday or Sunday, February 17, 2019. T

It will be available on all the region based official websites.

