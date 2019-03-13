RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2019: The application process for 1 lakh vacant postions under the Indian Railways has begun through the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) from yesterday, March 12, 2019. The Board has activated the link to fill up the RRB recruitment applications at - rrbcdg.gov.in. Those who are interested to apply for the Railways recruitment exam they can follow the instructions given below.

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) or Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) on behalf of Ministry of Indian Railways has invited application for more than 1 (one) lakh vacancies from interested and eligible candidates through its official website. The registration for the application process of RRB recruitment 2019 has begun on the official website of the Board i.e. – www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates can check the details of the RRB Recruitment 2019 application process, eligibility criteria, examination pattern, age limit and the number of vacant position by downloading the notification from the official website of Indian Railways. Also, the Indian Railways is conducting this huge recruitment drive to engage candidates to various Level 1 posts. Reports say that there are exactly 1,03,769 posts vacant under the Group D Level 1 category.

How to check the notification for RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2019?

1. Log into the official website of RRB as mentioned above

2. Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “CEN-RRC-01/2019 – Detailed Centralised Employment Notification for recruitment of various Level-1 Posts.”

3. Candidates will be taken to a new pdf after clicking on the link

4. Download the same and go through before filling up the registration and application form

5. Take a print out of the same for reference

How to register for RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2019?

• Go to the official website

• Click on the link that says, “CEN-RRC-01/2019 – Click here for Application Link for recruitment of various Level-1 Posts.”

• Candidates will be directed to the registration page

• Here, candidates need to fill up the necessary details and submit

• A password and id will be generated

• Log in to the user portal with the credentials and proceed to apply online

• Once again, fill in the details and upload scanned copies of the supporting documents with the application form

• Upload photo and signature

• Keep a copy of the confirmation page for reference in future if necessary

Go to this link for more details regarding the RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2019: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

