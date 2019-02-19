RRB Gujarat metro recruitment: The Railway of Ministry has invited the applications in the Gujarat metro rail for the posts of General Manager, Joint General Manager on a contractual basis for three to five years. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the same.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 4

Post wise vacancy details:

Joint General Manager/ Senior Deputy General Manager: 1

Joint General Manager/ Senior Deputy General Manager (Lift and Escalator): 1

Joint General Manager / Sr.Dy.General Manager (Traction): 1

Joint General Manager / Sr.Dy.General Manager (E&M): 1

Educational qualifications:



Junior General Manager: The candidates should possess 10 years of experience working in Group A/ B categories in government of India.

Senior Deputy General Manager: The candidates should posses a six to eight years of experience working in Group A/ B categories in govt. of India.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 48/ 50 years of age.

Selection process:

Selected candidates will be called for the walk-in-interview.

Date and time of walk-in-interview

An e-mail will be sent regarding the date, time and e-call letter for walk-in-interview.

How to apply:

Apply through proper channel for the selection on deputation basis to the above mentioned vacancies, in the prescribed proforma, available at the company website indicated above.

Forward the applications for the eligible candidates along with Vigilance /DAR clearance and APARs.

Duly filled-in and signed proforma in a prescribed format can also be sent through email only at career2019@gujaratmetrorail.com. It should be sent within one month from the date of publication.

Important Date:



The interested candidates to apply within 30 days from the date of official notification.

