RRB Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of interested and eligible candidates to the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). All those who are looking forward to work in the department of Indian Railways can check the details regarding the application process.

The notification on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board released on January 1, 2019 says, the application link for recruitment of JE, JE (IT), DMS and CMA. will be live tomorrow, i.e. from January 2, 2019. That means the application process for the recruitment has already begun through the official website and candidates are advised to read the details of the recruitment process before filling up the application forms.

How to check the notification of JE, DMS and CMA vacant positions?

Candidates need to log into the official website of RRB as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-03/2018 – Click here for Application Link for recruitment of JE, JE (IT), DMS and CMA. The link will be live tomorrow by 1000 hrs”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page

The candidates need to select any of the given regional RRB websites and go through the notification

On clicking on the RRB website, a notice will pop up which reads, “You will not be allowed to modify RRB after registration. You are advised to visit the vacancy table on the Home page and confirm the availability of vacancies for your educational qualification and reservation.”

Go through the details and start applying

