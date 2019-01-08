RRB Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways or Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification inviting applications for various posts on the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the notification the application process for the posts of Junior Engineer, DMS and CMA are now open. This is a great opportunity for those candidates who aspire for a job in the Indian Railways. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by filling up the online application form through the official website as mentioned above.
Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must log into the official website and go through the details regarding the recruitment process. The notification can be accessed from the official website as well as by clicking on the link given here.
How to check the official notification of the recruitment?
- Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) – rrbcdg.gov.in
- Search for the link that reads, “Click here for Application Link for recruitment of JE, JE (IT), DMS and CMA. The link will be live tomorrow by 1000 hrs”.
- Click on the link and check the notification
- Candidates will be taken to a different page
- Now, download the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference
Direct link to download the notification: https://chandigarh.rly-rect-appn.in/rrbje2019/
