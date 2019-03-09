Applications have been invited for various categories of Level 1 posts in Indian Railways on all the regional websites. This was published on the employment notice no. RRB/BBS/Advt/CENs Employment Notice (CEN) No. RRC in the 23 News/Rojgar Samachar (English/Hindi/Urdu) in the 23rd February 2019. The eligible candidates are requested to refer only to the official websites of above RRBs.

The Railway Recruitment Board has invited the applications for various categories of Level 1 posts in Indian Railways on all the regional websites. This was published as an indicative employment notice no. RRB/BBS/Advt/CENs Employment Notice (CEN) No. RRC in the 23 News/Rojgar Samachar (English/Hindi/Urdu) in the 23rd February 2019. The online link for registration and employment notice (CEN) No. RRC

will be available on 12th March 2019 at 5 PM on all the region based websites. Following are the official websites.

1 Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

2 Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in

3 Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in

4 Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in

5 Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in

6 Bhuwneshwar www.rrbbbs.gov.in

7 Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

8 Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in

The interested and eligible candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of above RRBs.

Various categories of Level 1 posts: Here is the direct link here

Meanwhile, the RRB has announced the results of the second stage of Group C recruitment examination by the end of March. The RRB official said the board has categorically completed the recruitment process of Group C, ALP Technician posts. Therefore, the board is trying to release the merit list of the shortlisted candidates for the psychology test by the third or last week of March. The qualified candidates will be selected for the Group C posts. the final result is likely to be declared by the second week of April. the recruitment for Group C, D posts is to be completed by the end of September.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More