RRB JE 2019: On December 29, 2018, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the official notification for recruitment for the posts of Junior Engineers. As per the official notification released by the Indian railways-CEN 03/2018, There are a total of 13,487 vacant posts for Junior Engineers. TH vacant posts will be filled by conducting a recruitment drive. It is advised that the applicants check the Eligibility, vacant details, and important details before filing in the application form. Candidates can check the Official notification at the various regional RRB websites like RRB Mumbai- rrbmumba.gov.in, rrnald.gov.in, etc.

Indian Railways will recruit for the posts of –

1. Junior Engineer (JE),

2. Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)],

3. Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)

Eligibility:

1. Candidates from the age bracket of 18-33 years can apply for the vacant posts

2. Applicants should a degree and diploma in engineering a per the domain applied

3. Candidates who are waiting for their result can not apply for the post

4. The last date to apply is January 31, 2019

5. Cut off date for age limit s January 1, 2019

6. Age extensions are applicable to applicants from reserved category

Important dates:

Portal open: January 2, 2019

Portal close: January 31, 2019

Last date to pay fee offline: February 4, 2019

Last date to pay the fee online: February 5, 2019

Online application deadline: February 7, 2019

First stage CBT: April/May 2019

Vacancy Table:

